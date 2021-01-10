Local eye care provider offers LASIK to referee after controversial call during Bills game

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Okay, we’ve all seen some poor calls in Bills games this season, and one in particular, from Saturday’s showdown with the Colts, stands out.

As a result of it, an eye care center with locations in Amherst and Niagara Falls says it’s offering a free LASIK procedure to one of the referees.

Fichte, Endl & Elmer Eyecare posted this message on their Facebook page after the game:

“We are offering FREE LASIK to this NFL ref Alberto Riveron…in charge of video review at the Bills Game today…clearly he is not seeing so well.”

The post quickly went viral, garnering thousands of shares and reactions on social media.

Will Riveron take them up on the offer? Doubtful, but some of us probably needed a laugh after all the panic brought on by that fourth quarter.

Thankfully, the Bills still pulled off a victory with a final score of 27-24.