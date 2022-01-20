Locally adopted dog to play in this year’s Puppy Bowl

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Thursday’s special guest on Mel’s Mutts is a unique case — she’s not up for adoption.

During the morning, we got to speak with the adopters of “Ruffalo Jill.” Stephanie Sikorski and Nickolas Ezak were able to bring her home thanks to Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue.

And Wake Up! won’t be Ruffalo Jill’s only TV appearance: She’ll be participating in this year’s Puppy Bowl on Animal Planet and the Discovery Channel, too. It airs at 2 p.m. on Feb. 13, the day of the Super Bowl.

Learn more about how it all came together in the video above.