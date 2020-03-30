Man travels from Egypt to Canada to propose to girlfriend

1  of  2
QUEBEC CITY, Quebec (WIVB) — Love will make you do the most desperate things, even in a pandemic.

A Canadian-Egyptian man just couldn’t wait to see his girlfriend, who was alone in Quebec City, especially since he was planning on proposing to her.

Many airports were closing down, so this man got on the last flight out of Egypt before everything shut down, and pulled off one very special moment.

“I didn’t think we had time to waste, right?” Eihab Boraei said. “I mean, I’m potentially exposing my fiancée to a very scary virus. I didn’t know how much time we had. But I didn’t want to waste any time. And I wanted her to know not only that I loved her, but that I was committing myself to her, especially if that meant, you know, we were putting ourselves both at risk.”

The two are now happily joined back together and engaged in Quebec City. No wedding date has been set just yet.

