(WIVB) — A man named Steve Brundage went viral on Twitter after showing off his tribute to Kobe Bryant.

Brundage made a mural composed entirely of Rubik’s cubes. His masterpiece took 20 hours to put together.

Several memorials and tributes have been made across the world following the tragic death of the Lakers legend, his daughter and seven others.

He eventually hopes to auction off the mural and donate the money to Kobe Bryant’s foundation.