Martin Scorsese says Marvel movies are “not cinema”

(WIVB) — Marvel movies may be making a killing at the box office, but legendary director Martin Scorsese says they’re “not cinema.”

Scorsese, an Oscar winner, says the films are more comparable to theme parks.

The reason? Scorsese says the Marvel movies don’t convey emotional experiences to the audiences.

Some are pushing back, including Guardians of the Galaxy Director James Gunn.

He says he was outraged when people protested The Last Temptation of Christ without having seen it, and now Scorsese is judging his films the same way.