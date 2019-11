(WIVB) — A massive black hole in the middle of the Milky Way is kicking a star out of the galaxy.

Astronomers say the star was part of a binary star system that got too close to the black hole, which captured one star and flung the other away.

They say the star got kicked out about five million years ago and has been traveling through the galaxy since then.

In 100 million years, it will leave the Milky Way behind for good.