Mattel saying thanks to frontline workers with #ThankYouHeroes program

(WIVB) — Mattel is showing its appreciation for frontline workers with a new collection of toys in the #ThankYouHeroes program.

For every eligible career Barbie doll or play set, the company will donate a doll to the First Responders Children’s Foundation. The program benefits the children of first responders fighting COVID-19.

Career Barbie dolls show Barbie in her role as a professional in various fields.

The program applies to purchases from Barbie.Mattel.com and participating retailers from May 14-17.

It’s part of Mattel’s “Play It Forward” platform, which is focused on giving back to communities in times of need.