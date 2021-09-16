Mayim Bialik, Ken Jennings to host Jeopardy! through end of 2021

CULVER CITY, Calif. (WIVB) — Following the departure of Mike Richards, Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will take over Jeopardy! hosting duties for the rest of the year.

Richards was previously announced as one of two new permanent hosts of the show, along with Bialik, but the decision was met with controversy, much of which came from comments made previously on his podcast.

Nine days after he was chosen as successor of the late Alex Trebek, Richards announced that he would be stepping down. Less than two weeks later, it was announced that he also would no longer be the show’s executive producer.

Episodes hosted by Bialik and Jennings will resume on Monday, September 20. Bialik will host several weeks of episodes through November 5. After that, she and Jennings will split duties until the year ends.

Jeopardy! airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on CBS.