(WIVB) — The Marist Poll has revealed what people voted as the most annoying word of 2019.

Whatever.

No, that’s not a shot of apathy. That’s the word chosen as the most annoying of 2019.

Believe it or not, “whatever” has taken the crown in this category for more than a decade.

In second was “no offense,” followed by “dude.”

The runners-up included the word “literally” and the phrase “please wait, I’ll be right with you.”