National Beer Day: Here’s how much people drink in a week

HOUSTON (CW39) — Wednesday is National Beer Day. So, if you ever needed a reason for a mid-week brew, this is it.

A new survey for the “holiday” asked beer drinkers just how much they drink a week. Even though the most common answer is “just a few,” some people are really going for it.

65 percent of beer drinkers have between one and four beers a week.

But four percent drink between 16 and 20 beers a week, which calculates to two or three per day.

Five percent drink 21 or more beers per week.

The survey also found beer is the most popular drink people order at bars, and people believe beer drinkers are more approachable than people who drink any other type of booze.