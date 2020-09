BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Monday is National Sponge Candy Day!

The holiday started right here in Buffalo five years ago. One well-known candy maker in the area, Watson’s Chocolates, has been making sponge candy since 1946.

They’re teaming up with Feedmore WNY to help those in need on this Buffalo holiday.

Later this morning, we’ll speak with Feedmore WNY and the owner of Watson’s Chocolates, who will tell us all about it.