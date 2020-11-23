New trivia game tests your Buffalo football knowledge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new sports trivia game is designed to test people’s knowledge of the Buffalo Bills.

Created by You Gotta Know Games, players answer questions about “the 100 most important players, coaches, and personalities from Buffalo’s football history.”

“Even if we can’t watch games in person right now, we all remember the players and teams and moments that made us Buffalo football fans,” You Gotta Know Games’ David Gram, says. “From Jack Kemp, Joe Ferguson and Bruce Smith, to Jim Kelly, Thurman Thomas and Josh Allen, this game is a fun way to celebrate the stars who have made our stadium the most exciting place in the sports universe.”

The game sells for $19.95. You can buy it here.