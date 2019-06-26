New Wheaties box features Serena Williams

(WIVB) — She’s got a legendary serve, and now, tennis champion Serena Williams is serving up a breakfast of champions.

Wheaties took to Twitter to announce a history-making cereal box cover:

Williams has established herself as one of the greatest tennis players of all time. She has 23 Grand Slam singles titles, 14 Grand Slam doubles titles and four Olympic gold medals.

Williams hopes this will “inspire the next generation of girls and athletes to dream big.”