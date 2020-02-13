News 4 celebrates Galentine’s Day

(WIVB) — The day before Valentine’s Day, we’re taking time to mark the occasion when ladies celebrate ladies.

“Galentine’s Day” is an offshoot of Valentine’s Day that may have originated in the popular sitcom “Parks and Recreation.” It’s a day when women celebrate the “gals” in their lives, hence the name “Galentine’s Day.”

The ladies of News 4 are celebrating with some kind words about their friends and colleagues. Here are photos shared by members of the team:

“Not enough words to describe how much these ladies inspire me to work to my full potential and lift me up when I’m down! I’m eternally grateful to work side-by-side with all the talented and kind women at News 4 and call them not just co-workers, but friends!” Digital Reporter Kelly Khatib

“Kelly and I have been friends for years! Now we get to work together as News 4’s Digital Duo.” Digital Reporter Kaley Lynch