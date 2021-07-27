NYC restaurant selling world’s most expensive French fries

(WIVB) — How much would you pay for a plate of French fries?

If you head to a restaurant in New York City, you could be shelling out a lot of cash for a new, record-breaking treat.

New York City’s Serendipity 3 restaurant broke the record for the world’s most expensive French fries. The dish consists of a plate of French fries made with special, high-quality potatoes.

They’re then fried in pure goose fat and covered in truffle salt and oils.

Toppings include a luxury cheese sauce and 23-carat edible gold dust.

The fries will set you back $200 per plate, but that’s nothing compared to their most expensive ice cream sundae, which carries a thousand-dollar price tag.