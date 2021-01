(WIVB) — Philadelphia is giving away 10,000 free tubs of Philly Cream Cheese to celebrate National Bagel Day.

The holiday is being celebrated on January 15.

In order to get a free tub of cream cheese, while they last, visit this site and add the Philly offers to your “shopping list” and redeem.

When a tub is purchased with a Thomas bagel, customers can save 50 cents.