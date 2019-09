Ariana Grande is one of the most popular singers in the world, and her style inspires millions of followers on social media — but in this case imitation is not a form of flattery. Grande is suing the clothing chain Forever 21 and its spin-off cosmetics brand, Riley Rose, alleging the company used a look-alike model to impersonate her in a new ad campaign.

The singer filed the lawsuit in federal court in California on Monday. Grande claims the company falsely made it look like she was backing the brand by using imagery from her "Thank U, Next" album and hiring a model that looked just like her to recreate scenes from her "7 Rings" music video.