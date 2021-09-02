Pumpkin spice hard seltzer is a thing now

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) — Hard seltzers have been steadily gaining popularity. Pumpkin spice season is upon us. So now, Budweiser will merge the two in a “Fall Flannel” Bud Light Seltzer variety pack.
The variety pack includes three new flavors and along with apple crisp, an old favorite.
- Bud Light Seltzer Pumpkin Spice (pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg, and vanilla flavors)
- Bud Light Seltzer Toasted Marshmallow (marshmallow and chocolate flavors)
- Bud Light Seltzer Maple Pear (maple syrup and pear flavors)
- Bud Light Seltzer Apple Crisp (apple pie flavor)
“We’re excited to bring our limited-edition Fall Flannel variety pack to the market, giving consumers a new innovation that is inspired by the season and perfect for all autumn occasions,” Bud Light’s Vice President of Marketing Andy Goeler said.
The variety 12-pack comes in a plaid design and will be available nationwide from Sept. 6 through the end of October. The seltzers are 100 calories and 5% ABV.
