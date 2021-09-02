Pumpkin spice hard seltzer is a thing now

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) — Hard seltzers have been steadily gaining popularity. Pumpkin spice season is upon us. So now, Budweiser will merge the two in a “Fall Flannel” Bud Light Seltzer variety pack.

The variety pack includes three new flavors and along with apple crisp, an old favorite.

Bud Light Seltzer Pumpkin Spice (pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg, and vanilla flavors)

Bud Light Seltzer Toasted Marshmallow (marshmallow and chocolate flavors)

Bud Light Seltzer Maple Pear (maple syrup and pear flavors)

Bud Light Seltzer Apple Crisp (apple pie flavor)

“We’re excited to bring our limited-edition Fall Flannel variety pack to the market, giving consumers a new innovation that is inspired by the season and perfect for all autumn occasions,” Bud Light’s Vice President of Marketing Andy Goeler said.

The variety 12-pack comes in a plaid design and will be available nationwide from Sept. 6 through the end of October. The seltzers are 100 calories and 5% ABV.