(The Hill) – Queen Elizabeth is getting her own Barbie doll two months after marking her 70th year on the throne.

Mattel revealed Wednesday the $75 Platinum Jubilee doll on its website.

“This collectible doll wears an elegant ivory gown and blue riband adorned with decorations of order. A stunning crown and matching accessories complete her regal ensemble,” the company wrote.

“Barbie celebrates the longest ruling monarch in British history, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, whose extraordinary reign has seen her lead with an immeasurable devotion to duty and a life of service,” it added.

The 95-year-old Queen officially marked 70 years on the throne on Feb. 6.

For her celebration, she was at her Sandringham residence hosting community groups while wearing a light blue dress. The queen cut her own cake and had a curry and mayonnaise-based dish for the occasion.

The celebration came after Queen Elizabeth had missed multiple public events due to health concerns.

The queen has still carried out her royal duties, but has scaled back public appearances since a hospital visit in 2021.

She has sat on the throne since 1952, after her father, King George VI, died.