Reese’s gives preview of candy lineup for start of 2021

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WIVB) — Christmas is apparently a distant memory for those with a sweet tooth. Chocolate lovers are already looking forward to Valentine’s Day and Easter.

And to help those folks out, Reese’s is giving us a sweet sneak peak at their candy lineup for the start of 2021.

For Valentine’s Day, you can get your sweetie a dozen peanut butter roses.

Then this spring, the Easter Bunny will be putting Reese’s Mallow-Top peanut butter cups on store shelves. Those have a marshmallow layer, and of course, peanut butter and chocolate.

