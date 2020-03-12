Release of A Quiet Place Part II delayed; director hints at coronavirus as reason

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Director John Krasinski says the release date for A Quiet Place Part II, a movie filmed in western New York, has been delayed “due to the ever-changing circumstances of what’s going on in the world around us.”

Originally, the release of the movie was scheduled for the end of next week. A new release date has not been announced.

The John Krasinski-helmed film follows his critically acclaimed 2018 movie, in which he both starred and directed.

Hype for the sequel has been huge around western New York, with many “Krasinski sightings” reported in the area as filming took place this past year.

Film crews were seen working in places like Buffalo, Akron, North Tonawanda, and further north in Olcott.