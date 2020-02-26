Reporter’s filter-filled Facebook Live video goes viral

(WIVB) — A North Carolina reporter gave online viewers a hilarious weather report.

Justin Hinton was on Facebook Live in Madison County, as part of his station’s weather coverage, when he says he accidentally activated a filter generator.

Zany filters started popping up while he did his report, and Hinton had no idea what was happening until he stepped off camera.

The clip has gone viral, and was even featured on The Today Show.

Hinton says he’s just happy he was able to give other people a smile and a laugh.