(WIVB) — My, what a guy, that Gaston! The Beauty and the Beast villain may end up getting his own show on Disney+.

The streaming service is reportedly working on a prequel to the Disney classic. It would star Luke Evans, who portrayed the character in the 2017 live-action remake, and Josh Gad as his sidekick, Lefou.

Reports say the six-episode series will feature musical numbers.