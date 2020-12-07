Salvation Army making sure kids have toys under the tree

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) -- No one can deny that local restaurant owners have taken a major hit this year. So, in light of such tough times, two western New Yorkers have become the brains behind a new web-based app called Appétit. And it's "shaking the table" in a good way.

Steve Ambrose and Bob Heil worked with several local restaurants in marketing and hospitality before the start of the pandemic.