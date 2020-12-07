Salvation Army making sure kids have toys under the tree

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) —  The Salvation Army is making sure 1,200 families have toys this holiday season!

It needs the community to step up to ensure every local child has a gift under the tree.

Ways to help:

  • Purchase a toy at Clayton’s, Tree House and Toy Loft stores, OR drop off toys at 960 Main Street in #Buffalo.
  • Volunteer to help with distribution the week of December 14th. Call 888-6220!

The collection runs through December 24th.

