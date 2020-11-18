Santa’s List: Were you naughty or nice this year?

NORTH POLE (WIVB) — The list we’ve been waiting for all year is finally here — Santa’s Naughty & Nice List.

Straight out of the North Pole Government Department of Christmas Affairs, the document is described as “the Secretary’s Naughty and Nice list to the Minister for Christmas Affairs for the financial year ended 30 June 2020.”

“This list relates to the people of the world’s performance for 2020 against the measures outlined

in the Christmas Behaviour Statements,” it says. “In addition to providing an alphabetized list of all

naughty and nice people for the year 2020, this document contains details of how to rectify a naughty reputation.”

Find out where the Wake Up! team ended up, and see where your name landed here.