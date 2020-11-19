Shipping deadlines for the holiday season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you want your gifts and other packages to arrive on time, here are the dates they have to be in the mail.
United States Postal Service (USPS)
- Retail Ground – Dec. 15
- First Class – Dec. 18
- Priority Mail – Dec. 19
- Priority Mail Express – Dec. 23
FedEx
- Ground – Dec. 15
- Second-Day Shipping – Dec. 22
- Overnight – Dec. 23
UPS
- Ground – Dec. 15
- Three-Day Select – Dec. 21
- Two-Day Air – Dec. 22
- Next-Day Air – Dec. 23
Take note — the longer you wait to get your packages in the mail, the more you’ll have to pay.
