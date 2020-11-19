Shipping deadlines for the holiday season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you want your gifts and other packages to arrive on time, here are the dates they have to be in the mail.

United States Postal Service (USPS)

  • Retail Ground – Dec. 15
  • First Class – Dec. 18
  • Priority Mail – Dec. 19
  • Priority Mail Express – Dec. 23

FedEx

  • Ground – Dec. 15
  • Second-Day Shipping – Dec. 22
  • Overnight – Dec. 23

UPS

  • Ground – Dec. 15
  • Three-Day Select – Dec. 21
  • Two-Day Air – Dec. 22
  • Next-Day Air – Dec. 23

Take note — the longer you wait to get your packages in the mail, the more you’ll have to pay.

