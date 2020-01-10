Smart toilet introduced at CES in Las Vegas

(WIVB) — You can find a smart device just about anywhere in a home now, and soon, the bathroom could have one too.

Kohler showed off its Numi 2.0 Intelligent Toilet at the 2020 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.

You can sit down on a heated seat, get some personalized cleansing and drying, and even listen to your favorite music through its high-quality built-in speakers.

If you would like to just relax while answering the call of nature, the smart toilet also has some ambient lighting.

The Numi 2.0 will cost between $7,000 and $8,000 depending on the color.