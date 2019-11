(WIVB) — There’s a lot of secrecy around the upcoming Star Wars movie, but someone almost let the cat out of the bag.

A cast member accidentally left the script to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker under a hotel room bed, and it wound up on eBay.

A Disney employee found it online, and luckily, director J.J. Abrams was able to get the script back before it was sold.