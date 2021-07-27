Starting Tuesday, you can get chicken nuggets at Popeyes

(WIVB) — Popeyes is releasing its new chicken nuggets.
The nuggets will feature the same recipe as their popular chicken sandwich, which famously caused long lines when it debuted in 2019.
The new menu item is available in stores nationwide.
by: News 4 StaffPosted: / Updated:
(WIVB) — Popeyes is releasing its new chicken nuggets.
The nuggets will feature the same recipe as their popular chicken sandwich, which famously caused long lines when it debuted in 2019.
The new menu item is available in stores nationwide.