Stefon Diggs asks Twitter followers for advice from their coaches

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you’ve ever played sports, you might know what it’s like to have a coach that really has an impact on you.

One thing coaches are known for are their little bits of wisdom. Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs posed a question to his Twitter followers, asking what the best sayings from their coaches were.

So let me hear the best sayings your coach’s have given ya … GO — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) July 19, 2021

One person said their coach talked about the weakest link and having to work as a team. Others had a bit more humor in them.

A different Twitter user talked about his coach making them run until the coach got tired. Take a look at the Twitter thread here.