Stefon Diggs asks Twitter followers for advice from their coaches

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you’ve ever played sports, you might know what it’s like to have a coach that really has an impact on you.
One thing coaches are known for are their little bits of wisdom. Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs posed a question to his Twitter followers, asking what the best sayings from their coaches were.
One person said their coach talked about the weakest link and having to work as a team. Others had a bit more humor in them.
A different Twitter user talked about his coach making them run until the coach got tired. Take a look at the Twitter thread here.
- Former Bill Eric Moulds gives back to WNY by coaching at Monday Night Lights Skills Camp
- Sabres announce 2021 preseason schedule
- Sullivan: Repeat BDGA champ Anthony Delisanti chases that elusive perfect round of golf
- ‘I am no longer scared to hide who I am’: NHL prospect comes out as gay
- Bisons to return to Buffalo in August