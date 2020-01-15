Study: Women who hate bugs less likely to find beards attractive

(WIVB) — Scientists discovered that women who are repulsed by the idea of lice, fleas or ticks are less likely to find beards attractive.

They say it could be due to the evolutionary fear that such insects carry diseases.

This conclusion comes from the journal Royal Society Open Science.

Overall, the study found that very masculine faces and those with beards were rated more attractive than clean-shaven faces.

However, a man who is trying to attract a woman who hates bugs should probably shave his beard.