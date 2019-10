(WIVB) — After Trea Turner of the Washington Nationals stole second base in Game One of the World Series, everybody’s got a chance to get a free item from the Taco Bell menu.

Specifically, that would be a Doritos Locos taco.

As part of the “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco,” promotion during the World Series, the fast food chain is giving away a free taco to everyone.

It’s not an all-day event though, as a free Doritos Locos taco will only be available Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m.