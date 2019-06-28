Taco Bell-themed hotel rents all rooms in 2 minutes

Forget Taco Tuesday, we’re talking about Taco Friday.

Taco Bell opened up reservations at it’s pop-up hotel in Palm Springs, California.

It took only two minutes for the 70 rooms to sell out. Rates started at $169 per night.

“The Bell: A Taco Bell Hotel and Resort” will only be around for four days in August, making this reservation a hot ticket.

The hotel features taco decor, a Taco Bell breakfast delivered to guests in the mornings, and sauce packet floats in the pool.

If you didn’t score one of the tickets, Taco Bell announced new merchandise and food is coming.