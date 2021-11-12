Taylor Swift releases new album; Adele to do the same next week

(WIVB) — Rumor has it that what’s old again is now new, and pop sensations Adele and Taylor Swift are coming out with some big new additions.

At Midnight, Taylor Swift re-released what many call her best album — “Red”.

“Red (Taylor’s Version)” features hits like “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” and duets with Ed Sheeran, Chris Stapleton and Phoebe Bridgers.

Swift has re-recorded the songs because she doesn’t own the rights to her original recordings.

In the meantime, Adele is debuting new music for the first time in six years, in a special primetime concert Sunday night on CBS.

Her new album “30″ is set for release on November 19.