Taylor Swift releases new album; Adele to do the same next week

(WIVB) — Rumor has it that what’s old again is now new, and pop sensations Adele and Taylor Swift are coming out with some big new additions.
At Midnight, Taylor Swift re-released what many call her best album — “Red”.
“Red (Taylor’s Version)” features hits like “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” and duets with Ed Sheeran, Chris Stapleton and Phoebe Bridgers.
Swift has re-recorded the songs because she doesn’t own the rights to her original recordings.
In the meantime, Adele is debuting new music for the first time in six years, in a special primetime concert Sunday night on CBS.
Her new album “30″ is set for release on November 19.