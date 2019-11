TEXAS (WIVB) — They say everything is bigger in Texas, and now that includes the price tag for fajitas.

They’re sold at an upscale restaurant in Houston called Guard and Grace, and are called the “millionaire fajitas.”

They include pounds of beef, all the sides, enchiladas and sauces. And don’t forget handmade gold leaf tortillas!

The owner says the $400 price tag is worth every penny.