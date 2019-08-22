The latest Internet debate: Is it a bird or a bunny?

(WIVB) — Remember the dress debate of 2015? Or the question of whether an audio clip said “laurel” or “yanny?”

Well, here’s something else to argue about over dinner tonight.

There’s a new optical illusion driving the Internet crazy. People are divided over if an animal in a video is a bird or a bunny.

It turns out that the animal is an African white-necked raven named “Mischief.”

The 18-year-old bird belongs to the World Bird Sanctuary in Missouri.

Apparently, he’s a pretty talented guy. Not only does this bird fly, but he talks and paints too.