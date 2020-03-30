“Tiger King” is the newest Netflix obsession

(WIVB) — The coronavirus pandemic has the world stuck indoors for the time being, so that means it’s time to binge watch some shows on Netflix, right?

Everyone has been talking about “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness,” the docu-series flooding social media right now.

According to Netflix’s own daily rankings, “Tiger King” is the top most-watched title in the United States right now.

It centers around “Joe Exotic,” who claims to be the nation’s most prolific breeder of tigers. The flamboyant animal enthusiast was the owner of Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park in rural Oklahoma.

The seven episodes focus on Exotic’s bizarre celebrity status and the entire industry of big cat breeding.

“Tiger King” involves a cast of colorful characters that all connect to one another due to their legal and illegal tiger obsessions.