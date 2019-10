(WIVB) — Want your Tim Hortons drink with a touch a Kit-Kat? The company is adding three new menu items that will appeal to lovers of the candy.

The new drinks are the Kit-Kat Iced Capp, Kit-Kat Latte and Kit-Kat Hot Chocolate. Each contains chocolate wafer syrup and Kit Kat crumble.

Those interested in purchasing any of the drinks can contact their local Tim Hortons to see if they’re available.