Tim Hortons giving away pumpkins with some orders

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Normally, people go to Tim Hortons to pick up coffee and/or a light meal, but now, they can also walk away with a pumpkin.

As fall approaches, Tim Hortons is celebrating the season by giving away free pumpkins in some American locations.

Between September 21-25, customers can get a pumpkin by ordering any pumpkin spice drink through the Tim Hortons app.

Those drinks include the Pumpkin Spice Latte and the Pumpkin Spice Iced Capp.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.