Tim Hortons rolls out new holiday tree donut

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tim Hortons is getting into the holiday spirit.

In addition to their peppermint holiday-themed drinks, the café chain now offers holiday tree donuts and peppermint dream donuts.

Tim Hortons’ holiday lineup will be available through January 19.

Along with these new treats, Tim Hortons is offering zero-dollar delivery through their app through the end of the year.