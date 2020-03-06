Tito’s: Our vodka is not a substitute for hand sanitizer

Breaking News
by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WIVB) — Hand sanitizer is flying off the shelves as people try to fight off the coronavirus. But one popular liquor brand is reminding people that the alcohol in their vodka is not a substitute.

Tito’s Handmade Vodka has been responding to people on Twitter, who say they want to use Tito’s to make hand sanitizer.

Their response includes “Per the CDC, hand sanitizer needs to contain at least 60 percent alcohol. Tito’s Handmade Vodka is 40 percent alcohol, and therefore, does not meet the current recommendation.”

