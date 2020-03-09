Toy company to release female green, plastic soldiers

(WIVB) — Remember those plastic, green soldiers you might have played with as a child? They were probably all male, but that’s changing this holiday season.

BMC Toys is releasing female soldier toys that will come in 15 different poses, like bazooka operators and cannons.

BMC is taking orders for them now, and it plans to ship the first sets in October.

The figures are the result of the Plastic Army Women Project. BMC Owner Jeff Imel says a six-year-old girl named Vivian asked him to make army figures that look like women, which is how the whole project started.