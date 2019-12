BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you head out to see a movie this February, you’ll notice one with ties to home.

Magnolia Pictures released the trailer for a film called Buffaloed earlier this month.

Not much has been released about this movie, besides its location.

Starring Zoey Deutch, creators say the movie is set in the underworld of debt collecting, centering around “homegrown hustler Peg Dahl, who will do anything to escape Buffalo,” as described by iMDb.