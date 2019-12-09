Trailer released for Ghostbusters: Afterlife

FILE – In this Feb. 24, 2008 file photo, Jason Reitman, left, an Oscar nominee for best director for his work on “Juno,” arrives with his father, director Ivan Reitman for the 80th Academy Awards in Los Angeles. The upcoming “Ghostbuster” sequel will focus on the descendants of the original ghost-catchers who rushed around New York City in proton packs and jumpsuits. Ivan Reitman and Dan Aykroyd revealed details of the new film, saying it is expected out next year and will star Paul Rudd, Finn Wolfhard, Carrie Coon and McKenna Grace. Reitman directed the original 1984 film and Aykroyd co-wrote and co-starred in it. Reitman’s son, Jason, is directing the new movie. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

(WIVB) — There’s something strange in this neighborhood, and it looks like it calls for Ghostbusters.

A trailer was released for the long-awaited sequel to 1989’s Ghostbusters II.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife takes place roughly 30 years after the previous movie in the series, with a cast that appears to feature new and old faces, including Paul Rudd, Finn Wolfhard and Bill Murray.

Jason Reitman is serving as the film’s director.

Watch the trailer for the upcoming film, which is expected to be released in July, below: