Trailer released for Ghostbusters: Afterlife

(WIVB) — There’s something strange in this neighborhood, and it looks like it calls for Ghostbusters.
A trailer was released for the long-awaited sequel to 1989’s Ghostbusters II.
Ghostbusters: Afterlife takes place roughly 30 years after the previous movie in the series, with a cast that appears to feature new and old faces, including Paul Rudd, Finn Wolfhard and Bill Murray.
Jason Reitman is serving as the film’s director.
Watch the trailer for the upcoming film, which is expected to be released in July, below: