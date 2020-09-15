Trick-or-treating is still happening in NY this year

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Trick-or-treating isn’t going to be banned this Halloween.

After rumors circulated that Gov. Andrew Cuomo was planning to ban the festive activity because of the pandemic, he said “I would not ban trick-or-treaters going door to door. I don’t think that’s appropriate.”

“You have neighbors – if you want to go knock on your neighbor’s door, God bless you and I can’t tell you not to,” the Governor continued. “If you want to go for a walk with your child through the neighborhood, I’m not gonna tell you can’t take your child to the neighborhood, I’m not going to do that – I’ll give you my advice and guidance and then you will make a decision what you do that night.”

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.