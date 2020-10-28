Trick or Treating Safety Tips

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Trick or treating will look different this year but you can still have fun while staying safe.

Former Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Anthony Billittier says homeowners should consider leaving candy outside in a bowl or if you have to hand it out wear a mask. He says even if a child has some sort of a costume mask, try and keep a safe distance from others.

“The magic number seems to be 6 feet although there really isn’t that much magic about 6 feet. The further you stay apart the better you are.”

Dr. Billittier says it is unlikely to catch COVID-19 from a wrapper, but always double-check candy before you eat any.