Trump campaign depicts President as Marvel villain Thanos in new tweet

President Donald Trump gestures as he arrives at a campaign rally in Hershey, Pa., Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

(WIVB) — A new tweet posted by Donald Trump’s re-election campaign features the President as Marvel villain Thanos.

Although intended with the idea that Trump will not be impeached, saying his “re-election is inevitable,” the tweet has received mixed reaction, most of it negative.

In the final moments of 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War, Thanos snaps his fingers, resulting in half of all life on Earth being eliminated.

Within the tweet, a portion of this scene was modified to include Trump’s head on Thanos’ body, cutting to a recent video of Democrats announcing articles of impeachment against the President. In that scene of the video, the people then disappear behind a black, moving visual effect.

“House Democrats can push their sham impeachment all they want,” the tweet read.

House Democrats can push their sham impeachment all they want.



President Trump's re-election is 𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘃𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲. pic.twitter.com/O7o02S26nS — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) December 10, 2019

Many people on Twitter dove deeper into the actual movie reference, noting that Thanos was the antagonist who ultimately lost in the sequel — Avengers: Endgame.

Here are some of the reactions:

Y'all realize that Thanos loses? He wipes out half the universe's population before the Avengers can defeat him and reverse the snap, and you think that he's the good guy?



Good grief. — lawhawk (@lawhawk) December 10, 2019

Of course he loses both the electoral college and the popular vote in the movie — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) December 10, 2019

It’s good the president identifies with the character that commits-

*check notes*

universal genocide — Wenzler Powers (@WenzlerPowers) December 10, 2019