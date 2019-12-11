Trump campaign depicts President as Marvel villain Thanos in new tweet

(WIVB) — A new tweet posted by Donald Trump’s re-election campaign features the President as Marvel villain Thanos.
Although intended with the idea that Trump will not be impeached, saying his “re-election is inevitable,” the tweet has received mixed reaction, most of it negative.
In the final moments of 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War, Thanos snaps his fingers, resulting in half of all life on Earth being eliminated.
Within the tweet, a portion of this scene was modified to include Trump’s head on Thanos’ body, cutting to a recent video of Democrats announcing articles of impeachment against the President. In that scene of the video, the people then disappear behind a black, moving visual effect.
“House Democrats can push their sham impeachment all they want,” the tweet read.
Many people on Twitter dove deeper into the actual movie reference, noting that Thanos was the antagonist who ultimately lost in the sequel — Avengers: Endgame.
Here are some of the reactions: