Twisted Tea wants to give out $25,000 on National Tattoo Day

(WTAJ) — Twisted Tea is looking to celebrate National Tattoo Day by giving you a chance at a $25,000 stockpile of cold, hard cash.

In honor of National Tattoo Day on Saturday, July 17, the company is asking for their “loyal and wild” fan base to show off their own Twisted Tea tattoo for a chance to win some cash. Twisted Tea will choose 25 winners that will all win a cool grand and get to brag about their Twisted ink.

All you need to do is share a photo of your permanent Twisted Tea tattoo using #TWISTEDTEATATTOO #CONTEST and follow their @TwistedTea tag. Whatever you have, whether it’s the logo, a can, the BBQ sauce… a big tattoo a small tattoo, etc…, you get a chance at the cold, hard cash as long as it’s 100% Tea.

You can find more info and contest rules at www.TwistedTattooPhotoContest.com