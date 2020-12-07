Two locals collaborate on dining and delivery app

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — No one can deny that local restaurant owners have taken a major hit this year. So, in light of such tough times, two western New Yorkers have become the brains behind a new web-based app called Appétit. And it’s “shaking the table” in a good way.

Steve Ambrose and Bob Heil worked with several local restaurants in marketing and hospitality before the start of the pandemic.

When things began shutting down and their clients were suffering, they knew they had to do something to help. That’s when Appétit was born.

“So, we got together and got outside the box a little bit and came up with a formula that we could charge a low flat fee and a typical delivery fee and make it a profitable venture for both the restaurants and for us,” Ambrose said.

The app stands in the gap between restaurants and the large percentages of their earnings that they would otherwise find themselves giving to delivery services. Heil says it could make the difference between making a mortgage payment or even keeping an employee or two.

“The support that we have received not only from the restaurants, but the customers — our Buffalonians, our western New Yorkers, is always amazing,” Heil said.

Here’s how it works if you’re looking to order:

Select dine-in, pick-up or delivery for more specific search options. Type in the food you’re looking for and check out your local options.

The creators say more restaurants are joining each week. Find out more about Appétit here.