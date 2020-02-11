Valentine’s Day spending expected to be up by 32 percent compared to 2019

(WIVB) — How much are you spending on Valentine’s Day this year? This year, the amount of money people put into the romance-driven holiday is expected to break a record again.

The National Retail Federation says the average person will shell out more than $196 for the person they love.

Altogether, it’s estimated that Valentine’s Day-related sales will add up to $27.4 billion worldwide this year. Believe it or not, that’s 32 percent more than last year.

Also, our furry friends won’t be left broken-hearted, as it’s estimated that people will spend about $12 on gifts for their pets.